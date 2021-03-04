2021 Round Rock Express Camps Schedule Unveiled

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express are thrilled to announce dates for the 2021 Express Camps series, returning Dell Diamond this summer. The popular baseball and softball camp series will feature nine unique offerings, catering to a variety of ages and skill levels. Registration is now available at ExpressCamps.com.

"We are excited to get back on the field and offer a full slate of Express Camps in 2021," Express Camps Director Chase Almendarez said. "Last summer we were able to offer a limited number of Express Camps, and through that process we proved that we can provide high-level baseball and softball instruction from our experienced group of coaches in a safe, responsible and socially-distant manner."

The Express will offer four half-day camps for participants ages 6-12 this summer with sessions running June 14-17, June 28-July 1, July 12-15 and July 26-29. In addition, a pair of elite half-day camps for ages 10-14 will take place from June 23-25 and July 7-9. The Express will also offer a half-day softball camp from August 2-5 and a half-day winter camp from December 27-29. Both of those offerings will be available for participants ages 6-14. All half-day camps will run from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

The annual full-day camp is set for July 19-22 and is available for campers ages 8-14. The full-day camp is set to run from 9:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. for the first three days, then 9:00 a.m. through 12:00 p.m. on the final day.

A full 2021 Express Camps schedule is below:

Session Dates Times Ages Rate

Half-Day Camp June 14-17 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. 6-12 $300

Elite Half-Day Camp June 23-25 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. 10-14 $250

Half-Day Camp June 28-July 1 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. 6-12 $300

Elite Half-Day Camp July 7-9 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. 10-14 $250

Half-Day Camp July 12-15 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. 6-12 $300

Full-Day Camp July 19-22 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. (July 19-21)

9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. (July 22) 8-14 $450

Half-Day Camp July 26-29 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. 6-12 $300

Half-Day Softball Camp August 2-5 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. 6-14 $300

Half-Day Winter Camp December 27-29 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. 6-14 $250

Express Camps offer big league quality instruction on the fundamentals of the game. Camps range by age and offer opportunities for all skill levels by providing high-level instruction from knowledgeable, experienced and passionate coaches. Every camp aims to develop the complete player by emphasizing physical, mental and leadership skill sets.

The safety of participants and staff at Express Camps remains the top priority. Each camp will be limited in numbers with campers split into small groups based on age that will remain consistent for the duration of each camp. Each group will have two dedicated coaches that will stay with that group for the duration of camp. Campers will not participate in games or scrimmages with other groups.

Additionally, parents and guardians will not be allowed to attend camps, except to drop off and pick up campers at designated curbside areas. Assigned coaches and staff will check campers in and out of camp. Water stations, which are regularly monitored and sanitized, will be available to campers only. Campers are required to bring their own bats, gloves and refillable water bottles. For more on the enhanced safety procedures being implemented, please visit ExpressCamps.com.

To view the full lineup of a variety of special events coming to Dell Diamond in 2021, visit RRExpress.com/Events. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

