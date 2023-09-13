Reggie Millette Joins Ice Flyers Roster

Pensacola, Fla. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers and Forward Reggie Millette have agreed to terms for the 2023-24 season.

Millette, the Jacksonville, Florida native joins the Ice Flyers for his first professional season after spending two seasons with the NCAA American International College.

"I chose Pensacola because I feel confident with everything the team and fans have to offer," said Millette. "I'm most excited to experience pro hockey and learn more for my future game."

Last January, Millette was featured on Bauer's campaign called "The Barn" which sheds a light on diversity within hockey. Fans can learn more about the campaign and watch Millette's feature here. https://youtu.be/nkMUkc8SKRo?si=kK_szP3Rp0NrX84a

