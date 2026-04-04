Reece Beekman Leads No. 1 Magic Back to Eastern Conference Finals
Published on April 3, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
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NBA G League Stories from April 3, 2026
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- Osceola Magic Outlast Cruise to Advance to Eastern Conference Finals - Osceola Magic
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- Mac McClung Named 2025-26 Kia NBA G League Most Valuable Player - Windy City Bulls
- Max Abmas Receives 2025-26 NBA G League Sportsmanship Award - Salt Lake City Stars
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