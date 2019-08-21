Reds Shut out Royals 2-0 in Series Finale
August 21, 2019 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Burlington Royals News Release
Burlington, N.C. - With the chance to clinch a postseason berth, the Royals fell short in a 2-0 loss to the Reds.
With two outs in the top of the fourth, Greeneville struck first and took a 1-0 lead on a Jose Tello RBI single up the middle.
Meanwhile, Burlington's offense was at a screeching halt thanks to right-handed pitcher Randy Wynne. Starting with an immaculate first inning, the 26-year-old dealt 17 strikeouts in eight innings while only surrendering one hit.
The Reds added one more run in the top of the ninth when Garrett Wolforth scored on a wild pitch.
Wynne (3-2) earned the win for Greeneville while Burlington starter Marlin Willis (1-1) took the loss. Tanner Cooper (2) earned the save following a scoreless ninth.
The Royals hit the road on Wednesday to start a quick two-game series against the Braves. First pitch is bright and early at 11:30 a.m.
