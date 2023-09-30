RedHawks to Face Caimanes de Barranquilla in Baseball Champions League Final

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, Mexico - After a 10-6 win over Colombian side Caimanes de Barranquilla on Saturday afternoon, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks have advanced to the inaugural WBSC Baseball Champions League Americas title game on Sunday evening.

The RedHawks finished tied atop the four-team round-robin standings with Barranquilla at 2-1, taking the top spot via the head-to-head tiebreaker.

The championship game, a rematch of Saturday's round-robin contest, is set for 7 p.m. CT at Parque Kukulcán Alamo and can be viewed on aabaseball.tv or The Unbeaten via Vizio Watchfree, Amazon Freevee, Plex TV or Fubo.

2023 WBSC Baseball Champions League Americas Results

Thursday, Sept. 28: Alazanes de Granma (Cuba) 3, RedHawks 1

Friday, Sept. 29: RedHawks 2, Leones de Yucatán (Mexico) 1

Saturday, Sept. 30: RedHawks 10, Caimanes de Barranquilla (Colombia) 6

Sunday, Oct. 1 (Final): RedHawks vs. Caimanes de Barranquilla (Colombia) - 7 p.m. CT

