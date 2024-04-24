RedHawks Sign Cuban Outfielder Yoelqui Céspedes

Fargo - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks added another player to the 2024 roster late Tuesday with the addition of outfielder Yoelqui Céspedes .

Yoelqui (pronounced yo-EL-key) Céspedes - whose half-brother Yoenis appeared in 834 MLB games between 2012 and 2020 - is a 26-year-old originally from Yara, Cuba. Starting at the age of 17, he played four seasons for Alazanes de Granma in Cuba and made multiple appearances for the Cuban national team - including at the 2017 World Baseball Classic.

In early 2019, the Granma outfielder was on the Cuban Baseball Federation's initial list of players eligible to sign with MLB organizations without needing to defect, but the MLB-Cuba deal was nixed by the Trump administration shortly thereafter.

He began his American pro career after defecting from Cuba in the summer of 2019 while playing on a tour against the Can-Am League. After signing a deal with the Chicago White Sox, Céspedes excelled in High-A to earn a spot in the 2021 MLB All-Star Futures Game . He made multiple spring training appearances for the White Sox over several years.

Céspedes has spent most of the past two seasons in Double-A with the Birmingham Barons, but slashed .362/.362/.553 in 11 games with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights last season.

In 123 games in 2023, Céspedes hit .230/.319/.350 with 10 home runs, 37 RBI, and 16 stolen bases.

Fargo-Moorhead opens the 2024 American Association season with a six-game homestand beginning Friday, May 10, against the Lincoln Saltdogs. The RedHawks' first road trip begins Friday, May 17, at the Sioux Falls Canaries, part of a 10-game road trip with additional series against the Lincoln Saltdogs and Cleburne Railroaders.

For the full 2024 RedHawks schedule and for ticket information, call 701-235-6161 or visit www.fmredhawks.com .

