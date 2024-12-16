RedHawks Re-Sign Three Returners for 2025

FARGO - With the new year fast approaching, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks made the first additions to their 2025 roster, re-signing pitcher Brett Garcia, infielder C.J. Valdez and infielder Peter Brookshaw.

Brett Garcia joined the RedHawks after finishing his career at Abilene Christian University last season, appearing in relief 13 times for Fargo-Moorhead. He went 1-2 with a 5.30 ERA and three games finished in 18.2 innings of work. Garcia also played college baseball for Baylor and UC Irvine.

C.J. Valdez made a splash when he joined the RedHawks in June, hitting a home run in his first pro at-bat and a walk-off homer two days later after joining the squad from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. All in, Valdez played 66 games in 2024, hitting .233/.293/.384 with eight home runs and 34 RBIs while primarily playing third base. Before transferring to UTRGV, the Chandler, Arizona, native played two seasons at Purdue.

Peter Brookshaw returns for his third season with the RedHawks after playing 80 games last year for the club and taking over second base. The Prescott, Wisconsin, native and former North Dakota State star hit .237/.334/.387 with 34 RBIs and nine home runs in 2024 for Fargo-Moorhead. Brookshaw is one of only two players in Bison baseball history to both appear and start in at least 220 career games.

The RedHawks open their 30th season of play on May 9 against the Sioux Falls Canaries at Newman Outdoor Field.

