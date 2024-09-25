RedHawks' Jack Michaels Named American Association Broadcaster of the Year

FARGO - RedHawks broadcaster Jack Michaels has been named the 2024 American Association of Professional Baseball Broadcaster of the Year, the league announced Wednesday.

The veteran broadcaster, who completed his 19th full-time season as the Voice of the RedHawks this summer, has been a mainstay in his booth above Newman Outdoor Field since calling the team's first games in 1996.

His signature home run call - "Track it down, Marge!" - has become synonymous with RedHawks baseball.

Michaels was the team's first play-by-play broadcaster from 1996-2005, working alongside L.A. Dodger legend Maury Wills for much of that time, before returning in 2015 and taking over full-time once more the next season.

