RedHawks INF Drew Ward Named American Association Player of the Week

July 20, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release





FARGO, N.D. - The American Association of Independent Professional Baseball has named RedHawks infielder Drew Ward as the Pointstreak Player of the Week, for the week of July 13-19. Pointstreak is the official statistician of the American Association.

Ward is in his first season with the RedHawks and batted .375 (9-for-24) with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs in the past six games. His three home runs also put him in a tie for the league home run lead with ten other players.

The Leedy Okla. native was drafted out of high school by the Washington Nationals in the 3rd round of the 2013 MLB June Amateur Draft and has played the past seven seasons in the Nationals farm system. Ward, 25, played in eight games during spring training for Washington in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the MLB and cancelled the MiLB seasons.

The RedHawks return home for a seven-game series with the Winnipeg Goldeyes beginning Tuesday night at Newman Outdoor Field. LHP Matt Tomshaw (0-1) is scheduled to start for the RedHawks. First pitch is scheduled for 7:02 p.m.

