Great Lakes Coca-Cola Bottling Partners with Saints for Senior Class Salute

July 20, 2020 - American Association (AA) - St. Paul Saints News Release





ST. PAUL, MN - It's all about the high school seniors. For the next two weeks they will take center stage at CHS Field in a round-robin tournament that will culminate in a championship on August 2. Since their senior seasons were cancelled, the Saints and Minnesota High School coaches teamed up to put on the Senior Class Salute. Great Lakes Coca-Cola Bottling, who are instrumental in athletics at all levels, have teamed up with the Saints for this unique event.

Starting on Monday, July 20 a 24-team World Cup style tournament take place at CHS Field, the home of the St. Paul Saints. The two-week tournament, ending on August 2, is a unique opportunity for high school seniors to team up with current teammates as well as seniors from other high schools. Coaches from around the area put together teams of 12 to 16 players, with each game scheduled for seven innings and teams guaranteed at least three games.

Great Lakes Coca-Cola Bottling has partnered with the Saints in support of the 2020 Senior Class Salute. As the official hydration partner Great Lakes Coca-Cola will provide Dasani bottled water and Powerade to all participating teams throughout the tournament.

"Great Lakes Coca-Cola is proud to join the St. Paul Saints in hosting the 2020 Senior Class Salute," said Great Lakes Coca-Cola representative Nick Aguirre. "As the world continues to navigate this pandemic, we find ourselves reminded of the importance of supporting each other, our friends, families, neighbors and communities. For each of us, this looks different. What matters is that we each do our part and not forget that sometimes it's the little things that go a long way."

A total of six groups of four will play a round-robin style pool play. The top team in each group will advance to a final bracketed round with the quarterfinals on Saturday, August 1. The semi-finals and finals take place on Sunday, August 2.

Tickets can be purchased for each game by going to saintsbaseball.com. A maximum of 250 fans will be permitted per game. For more information contact the Saints at 651-644-6659.

