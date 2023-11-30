RedHawks Holiday Sale December 7th

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks host their annual Holiday Sale on Thursday, December 7th from 10am to 6pm at Newman Outdoor Field. Take advantage of great ticket and merchandise deals! RedHawks staff members will be serving hot dog meals from 11am to 1pm in the ticket office lobby. Holiday Sale specials include:

Purchase a flex pack and receive a ticket voucher, good for two (2) reserved tickets to the RedHawks 2024 Home Opener on May 10th

Entire team store 20% off. Plus, spend $100 or more and receive a a ticket voucher, good for two (2) reserved tickets to the RedHawks 2024 Home Opener on May 10th*

Parking for the event is located in front of Newman Outdoor Field off 15th Avenue or in the back stadium parking lot.

Can't make it on December 7th? These offers are available online on 12/7/23. For the Online Team Store, click here.

*Some exclusions apply in team store. Cart total must be $100 after all discounts are applied*

