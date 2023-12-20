RedHawks Continue to Build Roster for 2024

December 20, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







Fargo, ND - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks remain busy this off-season, completing three trades and making one free agent signing this past week. American Association veteran Hidekel Gonzalez, along with Kona Quiggle, Dakota Phillips and Ryan Cash have all been added to the RedHawks roster for 2024.

Hidekel (pronounced EE-deh-kel) Gonzalez played the past two seasons with the Winnipeg Goldeyes, spending the majority of his time catching. He also made appearances at first base and in the outfield. Gonzalez was recently acquired in a trade with the Goldeyes for a player to be named later. In 2023 Gonzalez batted .233 over 65 games, collecting 55 hits with eight doubles, eight home runs and 33 RBI. Gonzalez spent the 2021 season with the Boise Hawks of the independent Pioneer League, where he batted .311 with 20 doubles, two triples, five homers and 33 RBI while finishing with a .833 OPS.

He was originally part of the Colorado Rockies organization from 2014-2019, reaching Triple-A Albuquerque for one game in 2019. Gonzalez' best season in affiliated ball came with the Rockies' rookie league team in 2015 where he batted .326 with four home runs and driving in 31.

Kona Quiggle comes to the RedHawks from the Evansville Otters of the independent Frontier League to complete an earlier trade. The versatile outfielder played in 92 games for the Otters in 2023, batting a solid .268 with 22 doubles, five triples, a dozen homers, and 59 RBI while also stealing 17 bases.

Quiggle is a native of Grand Rapids, Michigan. He was signed out of Grand Canyon University (Phoenix, Ariz.) by his home state Detroit Tigers organization in 2019, reaching as high as Double-A for the Tigers. Quiggle has also played for Idaho Falls in the independent Pioneer League in 2021, batting a career-best .381 with 14 homes runs and 84 RBI. His slugging percentage was an impressive 1.136 over 68 games. He spent 2022 with Sioux Falls of the American Association, hitting .237 over 88 games with the Canaries.

In another deal with Evansville, the RedHawks acquired Dakota Phillips for a player to be named later. Phillips is a lefthanded hitting first baseman, catcher and outfielder who has spent four of his last five professional seasons with Evansville. His best overall season was 2023 when he hit .275 with 33 doubles, 12 home runs, and 74 RBI with the Otters.

Phillips played 11 games for the Sugar Land (Texas) Lightning Sloths of the independent Constellation Energy League in 2020. The 6-foot-3, 224-pounder played collegiately at Alvin (Texas) Community College, the University of New Orleans and Texas Wesleyan University (Athens, Texas) in 2018, when he batted .348 with a 1.154 OPS. Phillips is a native of Nacogdoches, Texas.

The RedHawks also signed free agent infielder Ryan Cash for the 2024 season. Cash plays both second and third base. He's had a solid professional career, beginning with Gary of the American Association where he batted .254 in 43 games with the Railcats. He hit a career-best .326 with 24 stolen bases over 91 games for the Glacier Range Riders of the independent Pioneer League in 2022, and .296 over 69 games with the Missoula Paddleheads of the Pioneer League last season.

Cash put together a nice college career, spending his first two years at Oklahoma State (Stillwater, Okla.) and final two seasons at Oral Roberts (Tulsa, Okla.). He was outstanding for ORU in 2021, batting .342 with 16 doubles, three homers and 46 RBI while playing terrific defense. Cash was born in Plano, Texas.

The RedHawks open the 2024 American Association season at home Friday, May 10th against the Lincoln Saltdogs. The full 2024 RedHawks schedule is available at www.fmredhawks.com. For ticket information call 701-235-6161.

