RedHawks Begin Play in the BCL September 28

Fargo, ND - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks begin play in the 2023 Baseball Champions League this week, at Parque Kukulcan Alamo Stadium in Merida, Yucatan, Mexica. This international championship tournament features the 2022 Miles Wolff Cup Champion Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks and three teams from leagues around the world: the Mexican League, Cuba's Serie Nacional and Colombia Professional Baseball League. Play begins this Thursday, September 28th, with the championship game on Sunday, October 1st. BCL schedule is as follows:

Sept. 28 (All Times in CT)

2:00 p.m.: Fargo-Moorhead vs. Granma

9:30 p.m.: Barranquilla vs. Yucatan

Sept. 29

2:00 p.m.: Granma vs. Barranquilla

9:00 p.m.: Yucatan vs. Fargo-Moorhead

Sept. 30

2:00 p.m.: Barranquilla vs. Fargo-Moorhead

9:00 p.m.: Granma vs. Yucatan

Oct. 1

7:00 p.m.: Championship Game

You can watch the BCL on aabaseball.tv or The Unbeaten via Vizio Watchfree, Amazon Freevee, Plex TV or Fubo.

For more information on the BCL:

2023 Baseball Champions League Info

or

wbsc.org/en/events/2023-baseball-champions-league-americas/home

