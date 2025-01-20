RedHawks Add RHP Kyle Crigger to 2025 Roster

RedHawks Add RHP Kyle Crigger to 2025 Roster

January 20, 2025 - American Association (AA)
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release


FARGO - Former Miami Marlins draft pick and Louisiana Tech product Kyle Crigger is the latest pitcher to sign with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks for the 2025 season.

The right-handed pitcher from Corinth, Mississippi, appeared in 31 games last season split between High-A and Double-A, going 6-0 with a 4.34 ERA and 1.196 WHIP in 47.2 innings pitched.

Crigger was drafted by the Marlins in the seventh round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Louisiana Tech and spent the last three seasons in the team's farm system.

In college for the Bulldogs, Crigger was named first team all-Conference USA and earned a spot on the ABCA/Rawlings all-region second team.

The RedHawks open their 30th season of play on May 9 against the Sioux Falls Canaries at Newman Outdoor Field.

