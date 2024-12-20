RedHawks Acquire Lefty Tyler Jandron, Re-Sign Kolby Kiser and Michael Hallquist

December 20, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - A flurry of moves this week by the RedHawks added two arms to the pitching staff and brought the return of two rookies for season two at Newman Outdoor Field.

In a deal with the Frontier League's Ottawa Titans, the RedHawks acquired LHP Tyler Jandron in exchange for RHP Brett Garcia and cash considerations.

Additionally, Fargo-Moorhead re-signed 2024 debutants RHP Kolby Kiser and IF Michael Hallquist.

Jandron started 18 games for the Titans in 2024, going 8-6 with a 3.61 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 112.1 innings pitched, plus one complete game. The 6-foot-1 lefty from Negaunee, Michigan, has spent five seasons in independent/partner league baseball after a year in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization. This won't be his first taste of the American Association after making 27 appearances for the Winnipeg Goldeyes in 2023. Prior to beginning his pro career in 2018, Jandron threw for Northwood University and the University of Wisconsin Parkside.

Southwest Minnesota State product Kolby Kiser made his professional debut with the RedHawks last May and provided versatility to the Fargo-Moorhead pitching staff with 12 starts and 26 total appearances. In total, Kiser went 3-7 with a 6.26 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 82 innings of work. The Sebeka, Minnesota, native earned a slew of awards during his college career, including NCBWA, CCA and ABCA All-Central Region second team honors after leading SMSU with a 2.52 ERA and 7-3 record in 2024.

Michael Hallquist will begin his first full professional season with Fargo-Moorhead in 2025 after joining the team midseason in 2024. He hit .277/363/.412 with two home runs and 11 RBIs in 34 games with the RedHawks last season. The Fargo native put together a decorated career at Ball State after working his way up to Division I baseball from Division II Minnesota Crookston and Bismarck State College (NJCAA). In 2023, Hallquist was named Northwoods League MVP after a great year with the Duluth Huskies.

The RedHawks open their 30th season of play on May 9 against the Sioux Falls Canaries at Newman Outdoor Field.

