RedBlacks Kick off All-Decade Celebration

August 12, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - As the Ottawa REDBLACKS continue to enjoy early success on the field in 2024, the next two weeks in the nation's capital will also serve as a tribute to the team's storied first decade in the Canadian Football League.

The REDBLACKS have officially begun unveiling their All-Decade team, as voted on by members of the media, and today, it was announced that Greg Ellingson, Brad Sinopoli, Chris Williams, Diontae Spencer, and Ernest Jackson were the team's All-Decade receivers. The launch begin with Ottawa's All-Decade special teams corps; highlighted by current punter and kicker Richie Leone, and Lewis Ward, as well as returner DeVonte Dedmon, and coverage ace Nigel Romick, rounded out by former longsnapper L.P. Bourassa.

Ultimately, the festivities will culminate at TD Place on Saturday, August 24, when the REDBLACKS host the BC Lions at 7:00pm. Members of the All-Decade team will be in attendance, with a special half-time ceremony honouring the players and staff who have helped continue the proud tradition of football in Ottawa. Following the game, fans are invited to the arena floor inside, where they can enjoy a post-game party featuring live music, and appearances by REDBLACKS alumni and All-Decade players.

