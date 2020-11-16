Redbirds to Host Yard Sale Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds announced they will be holding a yard sale this Saturday, Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at AutoZone Park.

Collectors, casual fans, competitive and recreational players will want to check out the game-used equipment section of the sale, which will include including batting practice tops, baseball pants, batting helmets, equipment bags, bats, belts, socks, locker room chairs and more.

A wide selection of promotional items from years past as well as merchandise featuring classic Redbirds logos will be for sale as will unique collectors' items such as bottles of authentic AutoZone Park dirt.

There will also be a Mystery Autographed Baseball sale, where fans can purchase a sealed bag containing one autographed baseball. A limited number of bags will be available, and baseballs signed by Cardinals star pitcher Jack Flaherty and future Hall of Famer Yadier Molina will be included.

Along with baseball equipment and memorabilia, the Redbirds will have pre-owned office and home furniture for sale on Saturday including filing cabinets, office chairs, bar stools, high-top tables, living room chairs and more.

The Redbirds Team Store will also be open during the event for fans to purchase merchandise at a 25 percent discount. Some restrictions apply.

Fans will enter through the Main Gate located at the corner of Union Ave. and BB King Blvd. Masks will be required at all times while inside AutoZone Park. Per AutoZone Park Health and Safety Protocols, cash will not be accepted, card payments only.

Fans will be responsible for the hauling of their purchases.

At the yard sale, fans will have the opportunity to take their holiday card photos at field-level. No appointment necessary. Holiday card packages start at $30.

