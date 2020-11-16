El Paso Chihuahuas & El Paso Locomotive Foundations Launch Virtual Toy Drive

EL PASO - November 16, 2020 - The El Paso Chihuahuas and El Paso Locomotive Foundations announced today a virtual toy drive - the Chico and Ozzy Holiday Giveback presented by Helen of Troy. The initiative will help raise money to purchase toys for children at Child Crisis Center of El Paso and the Lower Dyer Community Center, a proud partner of the GECU Foundation. The two organizations have been largely affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Chico & Ozzy Holiday Giveback presented by Hele of Troy is currently taking donations and ends on December 13th. A minimum of $5 is required for a donation. Patrons who donate will be entered to win a grand prize that includes jerseys, tickets to Chihuahuas and Locomotive games and more! The larger the donation, the more chances to win. Winners will be announced on December 14. The enter-to-win breakdown and prizes are listed below.

Donations enter-to-win structure:

$5 - 30 entries

$10 - 100 entries

$20 - 600 entries

$50 - 1,000 entries

$100 - 2,500 entries

The winner of the grand prize will receive:

Two Chihuahuas home jerseys

Two Locomotive jerseys

Two Chihuahuas caps

Two Locomotive scarves

Four vouchers to a Chihuahuas game*

Four vouchers to a Locomotive game*

*Mutually agreed upon. Restrictions apply. Opening and closing match for Locomotive are not eligible.

Ten winners will be chosen at random to receive a Chico and Ozzy fan pack.

The El Paso Chihuahuas and El Paso Locomotive Foundations are under the MountainStar Sports Group Foundation that was formed to create a positive financial and cultural impact on families and children in the Southwest Region through creative programs and events. The foundation recently donated to the Great Khalid Foundation's Thanksgiving Giveaway and the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank's matching grant donation.

For more information on the Chico & Ozzy Holiday Giveback presented by Helen of Troy, contact Kate Lewis at [email protected], visit epchihuahuas.com or eplocomotivefc.com, text (915) 533-BASE, or email [email protected]

