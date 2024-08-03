Red Wolves Outshoot Fuego But Drop Close Match

August 3, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

The Chattanooga Red Wolves closed the series against Central Valley Fuego on Saturday night at CHI Memorial Stadium. After a statistically dominant first half in which the Red Wolves surpassed their season record in shot attempts, Fuego took a narrow 2-1 victory to even the series between the clubs. Mayele Malango would end the match with nine shots attempted by himself while Chattanooga ended the match with a new record of 23 shots.

After two weeks away from the home crowd, the Red Wolves looked for an early jump ahead in the match; however, it would be Fuego to draw first blood just eight minutes into the contest as Dembor Benson's kick bounced oddly in front of TJ Bush and to the back of the net for an early lead.

The contest took a more physical tone just after the 15th minute as Pedro Hernandez was cut down just outside the box with no call. The shift heightened Chattanooga's press as the top line of Mayele Malango, Ropapa Mensah, and Chevone Marsh each quickly tested the Fuego goalkeeper and began to take the lead in shots and possession.

The Red Wolves found a result in the 35th minute as Hernandez once again powered through the final third and made a hard kick that ricocheted off the face of a Fuego defender into the net for the second straight contest with an own goal in favor of Chattanooga. Malango nearly got his side a second goal in the 40th minute, but the ball was pushed away in a diving stop at the line.

Central Valley continued to pressure TJ Bush as the first half headed into stoppage time, but the sides would head into the locker rooms even at one by the whistle with Chattanooga leading handily in shots, 14 to three.

The second saw the first appearance of new signing Tobi Jnohope, who showed early effectiveness, chasing down an advancing Fuego forward on a breakaway chance. Lucas Coutinho also played his first minutes since July 6th, coming on for Stefan Lukic in the 62nd minute.

The contest shifted up and down the field as both sides clamored for a go ahead goal, which Fuego would find in the 64th minute. Malango continued to take shots in order to find an equalizer, but the action fell more into the Red Wolves' defensive end as the second half went on.

As the match headed into second half stoppage time, the Red Wolves were denied on a free kick opportunity and were held at bay on ensuing attempts and the match would end with a 2-1 score in favor of the visitors.

"We're trending in the right direction - we were in a good place to put in a good performance, and we just did not...it's a mistakes league, who capitalizes and who does not," said head coach, Scott Mackenzie. "This team is good enough to go on a run and push for the playoffs."

Of the newcomer Jnohope and Knapp's contributions, he shared, "Both of them add a different dynamic to what we had and both help to round that group out a little bit."

The Chattanooga Red Wolves will turn around to face Spokane Velocity on Wednesday, August 7th at CHI Memorial Stadium for $2.00 Beer Night with special pricing on select brews. The Red Wolves will spend the remainder of the month on the road, facing Forward Madison on August 10th, One Knoxville on August 16th, and Lexington SC on August 31st.

