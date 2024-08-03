Forward Madison Finish with One Point Against Union Omaha

August 3, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

A late equalizer by Jake Crull keep the 'Mingos in contention for first place in the USL League One standings.

It was a warm evening in Nebraska, as the 'Mingos kicked off their second matchup against Union Omaha this season. The home team started strong, and in the 11th minute, they almost found the opening goal. Lagos Kunga ripped a shot, but it hit the post to bounce out of harm's way.

A few moments later, Forward had a few back-to-back chances from Juan Galindrez and Devin Boyce, both blocked by the Omaha defense. Each team continued to build possession throughout the half, with neither side getting clean opportunities on goal once the game settled in.

In the 41st minute, however, the post kept Forward Madison in the match again, after Pedro Dolabella hit a shot past Schipmann, ricocheting off the post to keep the game at zeroes. Forward had a few close looks on goal in extra time of the first half, but both teams would head into the locker room, tied 0-0 at halftime.

Forward Madison started the second half with determination. Two minutes into play, Stephen Payne played a ball into the box. After a few deflections, Garrett McLaughlin headed the ball backward to Juan Galindrez, who made an acrobatic scissor kick to blast the ball past the Omaha goalkeeper to put the 'Mingos up one.

In the 63rd minute, Omaha looked to add their own goal to the scoresheet. Joe Gallardo found the ball out wide and served it into the box. Steevan Dos Santos laid out and redirected the ball into the far post to tie up the game, 1-1.

After a few Forward Madison substitutions, Union Omaha capitalized on the transition. Substitute, Max Schneider played a ball to the back post and, once again, Dolabella made a diving play on the ball to head it past Schipmann for the go-ahead goal in the 71st minute.

Nine minutes of stoppage time would be added, and Forward Madison needed a goal to remain even with Omaha in the standings. Substitute Wolfgang Prentice shouldered past his defenders on the end line and played a ball toward the back post. After taking a touch, Jake Crull buried the ball into the back of the net for the equalizer and his first goal of the season.

At the final whistle, the score ended in a 2-2 draw. Both teams remain tied in the USL League One standings for second place in points with 23 points.

