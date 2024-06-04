Red Wolves Host Omaha for First of Two Home Matches

June 4, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

This Wednesday, June 5th the Chattanooga Red Wolves will return to CHI Memorial Stadium for their first of two home games this upcoming week against Union Omaha at 7:30 p.m.

The Chattanooga Red Wolves will face the Owls this week for the first time this season at home and will travel to Omaha later in the month for a road match on June 27th. They will host the final meeting of the clubs on July 27th at CHI Memorial Stadium.

The Chattanooga Red Wolves last competed June 2nd against Greenville Triumph FC. Despite lacking multiple players due to injury, the Chattanooga Red Wolves were able to secure a 3-1 win on the road. Mayele Malango set the tone of the game by securing a goal for the Red Wolves in the 13th minute of the game. Greenville responded shortly after in the 22nd minute to even the score 1-1, which would carry into halftime.

The second half began with Greenville being awarded a penalty kick, but TJ Bush wouldn't allow Greenville to take the lead and made a diving save to maintain the tie. In the 53rd minute of the game, Chevone Marsh capitalized on a loose ball that ricocheted off a Greenville player to take a 2-1 lead. Just four minutes later, Marsh found the back of the net once more by intercepting a Greenville pass to increase the Red Wolves lead to 3-1. Greenville received a second penalty kick in the 59th minute of the game, but Greenville's player Evan Lee's shot hit the crossbar. The physical game continued with TJ Bush securing seven saves throughout the game, allowing the Red Wolves to secure three goals and three points for a huge win on the road.

Union Omaha last competed on Saturday, June 1st against Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC. Union Omaha was able to secure the first goal in first half stoppage time taking the lead 1-0. Shortly after, Omaha's Missael Rodriguez secured his second yellow card, leaving Omaha to only ten men in the second half. Hailstorm was able to capitalize on this in the 54th minute with a goal scored by Billy King, making the match a 1-1 even score. Hailstorm found the net again in the 62nd minute, and took the lead 2-1, which would be the final result of the match.

The Chattanooga Red Wolves will host once again at The Den on June 8th against Forward Madison FC for Marvel Super Hero Night including a poster giveaway for the first 1,000 fans and post match live music from local group, The Afternooners. Tickets for this Wednesday's upcoming match and Saturday's match are on sale now.

TOP THREE THREATS

Wednesday's match for the Red Wolves is the second of a three-match week against the top three teams in USL League One. They took down #1 Greenville Triumph on Sunday, June 2nd with the 3-1 victory to open the intimidating stretch of matches.

Union Omaha sits currently third in the league with 14 points and a 4-1-1 record with three wins in their last five outings.

Forward Madison is second in the league with 15 points in seven matches and most recently dropped a 4-1 win at home against Lexington SC.

MENSAH, COUTINHO, AND MORE MISSING

The Red Wolves will continue to depend on offensive depth in Mayele Malango and Chevone Marsh with key players such as Ropapa Mensah and Lucas Coutinho not yet returning ahead of this week's matches.

Omar Gomez will continue to play on minute restrictions while Ualefi and Pedro Hernandez remain out with lower body injuries.

Academy signings Gharett Morris and Blake Oberholzer will be back after missing the Greenville match for graduation ceremonies.

Richard Renteria and Jonny Filipe remain on the long term injured list with lower body injuries.

