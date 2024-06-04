Kickers Unveil 'The Alt Kit' Third Jersey with SwimRVA as Front of Jersey Sponsor

June 4, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Kickers are excited to unveil 'The Alt Kit' featuring a custom black Adidas jersey with red accents and red diagonal pinstripes that feature red sponsor logos, nameplates, and numbers.

SwimRVA features as the front-of-jersey sponsor for The Alt Kit, making it the third nonprofit to feature on a Kickers' third jersey since 2021.

SwimRVA is a non-profit with four locations throughout Richmond, VA. They provide aquatic programming, offering swim lessons, water fitness, competitive sports, and life safety training. Their mission is to Change Lives Through Aquatics with a vision to DrownProof Richmond. With SwimRVA's Learn-to-Swim program, second graders from across the region are participating in cost-free, water safety classes and gaining the necessary, life-saving skills of learning how to swim. With over 2,500 students participating each year within the Greater Richmond Region, SwimRVA is moving the needle forward making Richmond safer, healthier, and more vibrant for all.

SwimRVA also actively works to elevate workforce development through the Lifeguard School, providing high schoolers the opportunity to build new skills, learn to swim, and become certified life safety professionals. Together, we can teach every child to swim, provide the tools to be water-safe, build a workforce of life-safety specialists, and create a community that has the tools to be active, healthy, and fit for the rest of their lives! Together, we can change lives through aquatics!

The Alt Kit brings a darker aesthetic to the pitch while utilizing the Kickers' signature red to accent the alternative look. Creating a modern and sleek silhouette, the versatility of The Alt Kit allows for an individual's unique style to be highlighted while also representing Richmond's premier soccer club.

The Alt Kit will make its debut at City Stadium this Saturday, June 8, against Charlotte Independence as the club celebrates Military Appreciation Night presented by Tech For Troops. Individual tickets and group packages for the match are available at richmondkickers.com/tickets.

Bon Secours, Prospect Blue, and Nightingale Ice Cream who serve as jersey sponsors on the club's 2024 Home and Away kits return to feature on The Alt Kit.

Fans can now purchase and customize The Alt Kit at the club's official online storefront at shoprichmondsoccer.com. CityStadium+ members will receive 15% off as part of their membership benefits!

Drew Norris, Richmond Kickers' Vice President of Partnerships said:

"We're thrilled to unveil The Alt Kit and SwimRVA's inclusion on the jersey. SwimRVA is a critical nonprofit in our community, and we're so proud to highlight their work to DrownProof Richmond as we take the field wearing The Alt Kit this Saturday and throughout the rest of the season."

Adam Kennedy, SwimRVA Executive Director said:

"SwimRVA is very excited to work with the Richmond Kickers on their third kit this year. Our work to DrownProof Richmond by ensuring every child has access to swimming lessons is critical to RVA. This partnership is another way the Richmond Kickers bring joy to our community."

