Red Wings Release 2025 Preliminary Promotional Schedule
February 28, 2025 - International League (IL)
Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings have announced their 2025 preliminary promotional schedule ahead of their April 1 home opener at Innovative Field. The promotional schedule will comprise of 21 fireworks nights, 13 chances for kids to run the bases, six replica jersey giveaways, three bobblehead giveaways, and much more. The promotional schedule is subject to change as more additions will be announced as we approach Opening Day.
GIVEAWAYS:
Replica Jerseys:
- May 14 (ROC the Lilac Jersey)
- June 11 (TBD)
- July 10 (Reversible Plates/Red Wings Jersey)
- July 23 (1997-2000 Home Black Jersey)
- August 16 (TBD)
- September 10 (TBD)
BOBBLEHEADS:
- TBD (June 13)
- Bruce the Bat Dog (July 6)
- James Wood (August 15)
KNIT HAT:
- April 1
2025 MAGNET SCHEDULE:
- April 1
CAMO KOOZIE:
- May 26
SOFTBALL GIVEAWAY:
- May 30
HAWAIIAN SHIRT:
- May 31 (Cocos Locos)
- August 14 (Plates)
WEEKLY PROMOTIONS:
TUESDAY : Every Tuesday, all tickets are half-priced (Excluding Opening Day)
WEDNESDAY : Most Wednesday night games starting May 14, we will be giving away replica jerseys!
THURSDAY : Thursday night games are for the Plates; Pre-game happy hours (with $2 beers at the 10th Inning Bar, courtesy of Budweiser, and Genesee Beer); College Nights ($16 ticket includes 200-level ticket and $5 Diamond Dollars with a valid college ID).
FRIDAY : Post-Game Fireworks series starting May 16
SATURDAY : Post-Game Fireworks series beginning May 31, presented by ESL
SUNDAY : Kids Run The Bases, courtesy of Wegmans; Knot Hole Kids Club, presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
REOCCURRING PROMOTIONS:
BARK IN THE PARK : May 2, June 11, July 10, August 14, and September 9
$5 TICKET : May 26, September 10
COCOS LOCOS DE ROCHESTER : May 31, July 22, and September 10, presented by Verizon
BRUCE THE BAT DOG : April 5, May 26, June 13, June 26, July 6, July 26, August 23, and September 13, presented by Flower City Group
DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH : 45 minutes before first pitch of every home game a current Red Wings player will be available to sign autographs.
CONDENSED PRELIMINARY PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE:
APRIL 1 (Opening Day)
Knit Hat Giveaway (First 1,500 Fans), presented by ESL
2025 Magnet Schedule Giveaway (First 5,000 Fans), presented by I-Evolve Technology Services
APRIL 19
Autism Awareness Day
MAY 2
Teacher Appreciation Day, presented by Visions Federal Credit Union
MAY 3
Clean Sweep, presented by the City of Rochester
MAY 13 - MAY 18
ROC the Lilac Week, presented by Greater ROC
MAY 14
ROC the Lilac Jersey Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans), presented by Greater ROC
MAY 16
Cooler Bag Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans), presented by Nissan
Fireworks, presented by NUTRL
MAY 17
Plastic Pint Glass Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans), presented by Fairlife
Fireworks, presented by East House
MAY 26 (Memorial Day)
Military Appreciation Day, presented by I-Evolve Technology Services
Camo Koozie Giveaway (First 1,500 Fans), presented by I-Evolve Technology Services
MAY 29
Plates Flag Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans), presented by Innovative Solutions
MAY 30
Women in Sports Night featuring a pregame Softball Clinic
Softball Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans), presented by ESL
Fireworks, presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers
MAY 31
Cocos Locos Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans), presented by Upstate Honda Dealers
JUNE 1
Catholic Schools Day, presented by the Catholic Diocese of Rochester
JUNE 13
Salute to the Negro Leagues Night, presented by the Community Foundation
Mystery Bobblehead Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans), presented by Jack Link's Protein Snacks
Fireworks, presented by Flower City Group
JUNE 14
Baseball Hat Giveaway (First 2,000 Fans), presented by Segar & Sciortino
Intentional Walk to benefit Challenger Baseball, presented by Wegmans
JUNE 15 (Father's Day)
Play Catch on the Field with Dad Postgame
JUNE 26
Duel of the Dishes - The Rochester Plates will battle the dreaded Syracuse Salt Potatoes
JUNE 27
Fireworks, presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers
JUNE 28
Star Wars Night with Jersey Auction (proceeds benefit YMCA of Greater Rochester)
JUNE 29
Spikes' and Mittsy's Birthday Party
JULY 4
Fourth of July Celebration, presented by Wegmans
Flag Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans), presented by Veterans Outreach Center
Fireworks, presented by ESL
JULY 5
Marine Corps 250th Anniversary Celebration
Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra Performance Postgame, presented by Monroe County
Fireworks, presented by ESL
JULY 6
Bruce the Bat Dog Bobblehead, presented by Flower City Group
Bruce the Bat Dog Meet and Pet, presented by Flower City Group
JULY 10
Reversible Plates/Red Wings Jersey Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans 18+), presented by Nissan
JULY 11
Fireworks, presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers
JULY 23
90s Night
Replica Red Wings 1990s Jersey Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans), presented by RE/MAX
JULY 25
The Zooperstars!, presented by C.P. Ward
Cancer Survivor Night, presented by Wilmot Cancer Institute
JULY 26
Christmas in July
Ornament Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans), presented by Frank's Basement Systems
JULY 27
T-Shirt Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans), presented by Big League Chew
AUGUST 12
Frog Hat Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans), presented by the Seneca Park Zoo
AUGUST 14
Plates Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans 18+), presented by Nissan
AUGUST 15
James Wood Bobblehead Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans), presented by ESL
The Red Wings will play as The Malmö Oat Milkers
AUGUST 19
Bruce the Bat Dog, Meet and Pet, presented by the Flower City Group
AUGUST 22
Family Campout
Fireworks, presented by AAA Insurance
AUGUST 24
Clear Drawstring Bag Giveaway (First 500 Fans 18 and under), presented by the Child's Advocacy Center
SEPTEMBER 9
Pride Night
Fireworks, presented by Nissan and Ellenwood Electric
SEPTEMBER 11
Plates Silicon Pint Glass Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans, 18+), presented by LSI Solutions
SEPTEMBER 12-14
Fan Appreciation Weekend
SEPTEMBER 12
Deaf Culture Night, presented by NTID and RSD
Fireworks, presented by Upstate Honda Dealers
TICKET INFORMATION
Single-game tickets are already on sale at RedWingsBaseball.com. Rochester opens the 2025 home campaign with a six-game series against Lehigh Valley (PHI) on April 1 at Innovative Field. Season Seats, group outing single-game suites, picnics, and flex packs can be purchased now by calling 585-454-1001. More information on these options can be found at RedWingsBaseball.com.
