Red Wings Release 2025 Preliminary Promotional Schedule

February 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings have announced their 2025 preliminary promotional schedule ahead of their April 1 home opener at Innovative Field. The promotional schedule will comprise of 21 fireworks nights, 13 chances for kids to run the bases, six replica jersey giveaways, three bobblehead giveaways, and much more. The promotional schedule is subject to change as more additions will be announced as we approach Opening Day.

GIVEAWAYS:

Replica Jerseys:

- May 14 (ROC the Lilac Jersey)

- June 11 (TBD)

- July 10 (Reversible Plates/Red Wings Jersey)

- July 23 (1997-2000 Home Black Jersey)

- August 16 (TBD)

- September 10 (TBD)

BOBBLEHEADS:

- TBD (June 13)

- Bruce the Bat Dog (July 6)

- James Wood (August 15)

KNIT HAT:

- April 1

2025 MAGNET SCHEDULE:

- April 1

CAMO KOOZIE:

- May 26

SOFTBALL GIVEAWAY:

- May 30

HAWAIIAN SHIRT:

- May 31 (Cocos Locos)

- August 14 (Plates)

WEEKLY PROMOTIONS:

TUESDAY : Every Tuesday, all tickets are half-priced (Excluding Opening Day)

WEDNESDAY : Most Wednesday night games starting May 14, we will be giving away replica jerseys!

THURSDAY : Thursday night games are for the Plates; Pre-game happy hours (with $2 beers at the 10th Inning Bar, courtesy of Budweiser, and Genesee Beer); College Nights ($16 ticket includes 200-level ticket and $5 Diamond Dollars with a valid college ID).

FRIDAY : Post-Game Fireworks series starting May 16

SATURDAY : Post-Game Fireworks series beginning May 31, presented by ESL

SUNDAY : Kids Run The Bases, courtesy of Wegmans; Knot Hole Kids Club, presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield

REOCCURRING PROMOTIONS:

BARK IN THE PARK : May 2, June 11, July 10, August 14, and September 9

$5 TICKET : May 26, September 10

COCOS LOCOS DE ROCHESTER : May 31, July 22, and September 10, presented by Verizon

BRUCE THE BAT DOG : April 5, May 26, June 13, June 26, July 6, July 26, August 23, and September 13, presented by Flower City Group

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH : 45 minutes before first pitch of every home game a current Red Wings player will be available to sign autographs.

CONDENSED PRELIMINARY PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE:

APRIL 1 (Opening Day)

Knit Hat Giveaway (First 1,500 Fans), presented by ESL

2025 Magnet Schedule Giveaway (First 5,000 Fans), presented by I-Evolve Technology Services

APRIL 19

Autism Awareness Day

MAY 2

Teacher Appreciation Day, presented by Visions Federal Credit Union

MAY 3

Clean Sweep, presented by the City of Rochester

MAY 13 - MAY 18

ROC the Lilac Week, presented by Greater ROC

MAY 14

ROC the Lilac Jersey Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans), presented by Greater ROC

MAY 16

Cooler Bag Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans), presented by Nissan

Fireworks, presented by NUTRL

MAY 17

Plastic Pint Glass Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans), presented by Fairlife

Fireworks, presented by East House

MAY 26 (Memorial Day)

Military Appreciation Day, presented by I-Evolve Technology Services

Camo Koozie Giveaway (First 1,500 Fans), presented by I-Evolve Technology Services

MAY 29

Plates Flag Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans), presented by Innovative Solutions

MAY 30

Women in Sports Night featuring a pregame Softball Clinic

Softball Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans), presented by ESL

Fireworks, presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers

MAY 31

Cocos Locos Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans), presented by Upstate Honda Dealers

JUNE 1

Catholic Schools Day, presented by the Catholic Diocese of Rochester

JUNE 13

Salute to the Negro Leagues Night, presented by the Community Foundation

Mystery Bobblehead Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans), presented by Jack Link's Protein Snacks

Fireworks, presented by Flower City Group

JUNE 14

Baseball Hat Giveaway (First 2,000 Fans), presented by Segar & Sciortino

Intentional Walk to benefit Challenger Baseball, presented by Wegmans

JUNE 15 (Father's Day)

Play Catch on the Field with Dad Postgame

JUNE 26

Duel of the Dishes - The Rochester Plates will battle the dreaded Syracuse Salt Potatoes

JUNE 27

Fireworks, presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers

JUNE 28

Star Wars Night with Jersey Auction (proceeds benefit YMCA of Greater Rochester)

JUNE 29

Spikes' and Mittsy's Birthday Party

JULY 4

Fourth of July Celebration, presented by Wegmans

Flag Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans), presented by Veterans Outreach Center

Fireworks, presented by ESL

JULY 5

Marine Corps 250th Anniversary Celebration

Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra Performance Postgame, presented by Monroe County

Fireworks, presented by ESL

JULY 6

Bruce the Bat Dog Bobblehead, presented by Flower City Group

Bruce the Bat Dog Meet and Pet, presented by Flower City Group

JULY 10

Reversible Plates/Red Wings Jersey Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans 18+), presented by Nissan

JULY 11

Fireworks, presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers

JULY 23

90s Night

Replica Red Wings 1990s Jersey Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans), presented by RE/MAX

JULY 25

The Zooperstars!, presented by C.P. Ward

Cancer Survivor Night, presented by Wilmot Cancer Institute

JULY 26

Christmas in July

Ornament Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans), presented by Frank's Basement Systems

JULY 27

T-Shirt Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans), presented by Big League Chew

AUGUST 12

Frog Hat Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans), presented by the Seneca Park Zoo

AUGUST 14

Plates Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans 18+), presented by Nissan

AUGUST 15

James Wood Bobblehead Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans), presented by ESL

The Red Wings will play as The Malmö Oat Milkers

AUGUST 19

Bruce the Bat Dog, Meet and Pet, presented by the Flower City Group

AUGUST 22

Family Campout

Fireworks, presented by AAA Insurance

AUGUST 24

Clear Drawstring Bag Giveaway (First 500 Fans 18 and under), presented by the Child's Advocacy Center

SEPTEMBER 9

Pride Night

Fireworks, presented by Nissan and Ellenwood Electric

SEPTEMBER 11

Plates Silicon Pint Glass Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans, 18+), presented by LSI Solutions

SEPTEMBER 12-14

Fan Appreciation Weekend

SEPTEMBER 12

Deaf Culture Night, presented by NTID and RSD

Fireworks, presented by Upstate Honda Dealers

TICKET INFORMATION

Single-game tickets are already on sale at RedWingsBaseball.com. Rochester opens the 2025 home campaign with a six-game series against Lehigh Valley (PHI) on April 1 at Innovative Field. Season Seats, group outing single-game suites, picnics, and flex packs can be purchased now by calling 585-454-1001. More information on these options can be found at RedWingsBaseball.com.

