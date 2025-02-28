Durham Bulls Announce New Sponsorship with Citrin Cooperman

February 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls announced today that Citrin Cooperman has agreed to become a 2025 Bulls corporate sponsor.

Citrin Cooperman, the premier tax, advisory and accounting provider for private middle market businesses and high net worth individuals with over 450 partners and 2,800 employees spread across 27 offices including one right here in Durham, Citrin Cooperman is the trusted advisor to over 15,000 loyal customers.

"Citrin Cooperman is excited to team up with the Durham Bulls for the upcoming season, showcasing our shared dedication to community involvement, collaboration, and teamwork," says Mark D. Brown, Managing Partner of Citrin Cooperman's Durham office.

"We're honored to collaborate with a leading national professional services brand such as Citrin Cooperman for the 2025 season," says Nick Bavin, CBC Sports Director of Business Development. "It is testament to the DBAP representing the best destination in the Triangle to entertain clients, reward employees and showcase a company. We thank Alisa, Mark, and their team at Citrin Cooperman for their sponsorship of the Bulls in 2025 and look forward to a long relationship with them."

Citrin Cooperman, recently named #18 on the "Top 100 Firms" list by Accounting Today, is one of the nation's largest professional services firms. Built on the values of close relationships, integrity, and a genuine passion for client service, Citrin Cooperman combines deep industry expertise, diversified service portfolio and national reach with a down-to-earth, people-first approach in servicing clients. "Citrin Cooperman" is the brand under which Citrin Cooperman & Company, LLP, and Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC serve clients' business needs in an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA's Code of Professional Conduct and applicable law, regulations, and professional standards. Citrin Cooperman & Company, LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm, provides attest services and Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC provides business advisory and nonattest services. The entities include more than 450 partners and 2,800 total professionals. Learn more about Citrin Cooperman at www.citrincooperman.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from February 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.