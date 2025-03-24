Red Wings Announce Opening Week Itinerary

March 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings have announced their Opening Week itinerary, including details regarding Media Day. Opening Day at Innovative Field will feature a ceremonial first pitch from RYAN CORBETT, a Dansville native who was recently reunited with his family after spending 894 days wrongfully detained in Afghanistan. Fairport native LUCAS WEST, a Jazz Studies major who sang before the Bills vs. Ravens playoff game this January, will perform the National Anthem.

Please see the schedule below for a complete list of Opening Week activities.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 26: MEDIA DAY

5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. - 92nd Annual American Legion Rochester Red Wings Welcome Home Dinner, hosted on the suite level at Innovative Field

FRIDAY, MARCH 28: REGULAR SEASON OPENING DAY

2:05 p.m. - Rochester Red Wings vs. Buffalo Bisons (TOR) at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, NY

TUESDAY, APRIL 1: OPENING DAY AT INNOVATIVE FIELD

2:30 p.m. - Gates open

- The first 1,500 fans will receive a KNIT HAT Giveaway, presented by ESL, and the first 5,000 fans will receive a 2025 MAGNET SCHEDULE, courtesy of I-Evolve Technology Services

- RYAN CORBETT, a Dansville native who was recently reunited with his family after spending 894 days wrongfully detained in Afghanistan, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch

- Fairport native LUCAS WEST, a Jazz Studies major who sang before the Bills vs. Ravens playoff game this January, will perform the National Anthem

4:05 p.m. - First pitch against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (PHI)

Single-game tickets for all 75 home games, including Opening Day, are on sale NOW at RedWingsBaseball.com.

