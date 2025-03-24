Harbor Park Transitions to Cashless Transactions

March 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







The Norfolk Tides today announced a new payment system at Harbor Park where fans can go cashless. Without any additional fees, fans can stop by the Tides front office in the main lobby to exchange their cash for a Tides Card that can be used anywhere in Harbor Park. Fans will be able to swipe or tap at any cash register in the ballpark. Cashless, contactless transactions are faster, safer, and more secure to help provide fans with a more streamlined and worry-free experience.

Fans can load a minimum of $10 onto their Tides Card. They can load value to the card in $10 increments, up to $100. Tides Cards can be reloaded in the main lobby by a Tides representative. Fans can also check the balance on their Tides Card in the front office or calling the office at 757-622-2222.

Tides Cards can be used for any game during the 2025 season. Funds leftover from one event will remain on the Tides Card through the end of the season. Fans may use their Tides Card for any event at Harbor Park. If fans do not have enough money on their Tides Card to make a purchase, they will need to provide another form of payment to complete the transaction or go reload additional cash into their Tides Card. No fees or charges will be placed if fans do not have enough money on their card. Fans will not be required to provide any personal information to set up their Tides Card.

Ticket Information

Norfolk opens the 2025 regular season at home on Friday, March 28 with a 6:35 game vs. Durham; kicking off a 150-game season. Individual game tickets are currently available online. Fans can purchase 2025 ticketing plans, including season tickets by reaching 757-622-2222. Fans should follow the Tides on social media and at norfolktides.com for the most up-to-date information.

Single game tickets start as low as $16. The Tides also offer special discounts to students through high school, active military with ID and senior citizens (60 & over). These special discounts are available in Reserved sections and can be purchased for $14 in advance. Children under two years old are admitted free of charge.

Please visit www.milb.com/norfolk/ballpark/cashless for more information.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.