IronPigs 2025 Opening Night Festivities Set for March 28th

March 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs 2025 Opening Night Festivities are planned to kick off on Friday, March 28th against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders! The celebration will feature a variety of entertainment and promotions around the ballpark. The kick-off for the 2025 season is presented by Service Electric.

First pitch of the 2025 season is slated for 6:05 p.m. with all gates opening at Coca-Cola Park at 4:30 p.m.

The first 3,000 adults 18 & over to enter the ballpark will receive a phenomenal Retro Drinking Glass courtesy of Service Electric!

Upon entering the ballpark, there will be a slew of entertainment options in Coca-Cola Park before first pitch including stilt walker Danny Long-Legs and Dieruff Cheerleaders! DJ Seibert will have the tunes bumping in the People First Plaza while Jimmy Cole will be performing live in the PNC Club level.

Following the game, a fireworks extravaganza will blaze across the sky, to cap off Opening Night 2025!

The party rolls on the entire weekend as well. On Saturday, March 29th, the first 5,000 fans will receive an IronPigs 2025 Magnet Schedule. First pitch on Saturday is slated for 4:35 p.m. There will be even more live music at the ballpark as Stranger Things Rock performs live in the People First Plaza and Adeline Csontos is showcased in the PNC Club level. Stilt walker Dani Long Legs will again be on-site as will magician Prestino!

On Sunday, March 30th, first pitch is slated for 1:35 p.m. with the Supersonic Godfathers performing pregame in the People First Plaza and Seth Witcher performing in centerfield. Tootsee the Clown will be strutting around the concourse too, with face-painting and balloon animals for the kids! Stick around after the game for Post-Game Kids Run The Bases, presented By Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital.

Tickets for Opening Night and the entirety of Opening Weekend are on sale now and can be purchased at ironpigsbaseball.com or by stopping by the Provident Bank Ticket Office at Coca-Cola Park.

