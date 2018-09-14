Red Sox Announce Winners of 2018 Minor League Awards

The Boston Red Sox today announced the winners of the organization's 2018 Minor League Awards:

Offensive Player of the Year: 3B Bobby Dalbec

Defensive Player of the Year: 3B Bobby Dalbec

Pitcher of the Year: RHP Denyi Reyes

Baserunner of the Year: INF/OF Kervin Suarez

Latin Program Position Player of the Year: OF Gilberto Jimenez

Latin Program Pitcher of the Year: RHP Miguel Suero

Additionally, right-handed pitcher Ryan Brasier has been recognized as the 2018 recipient of the Lou Gorman Award. Created in 2011, the award is given annually to a Red Sox minor league player who has demonstrated dedication and perseverance in overcoming obstacles while working his way to the major league team.

The 2018 Minor League Awards are selected by the Red Sox baseball operations department and minor league roving instructors. The recipients will be honored during a pre-game, on-field ceremony at Fenway Park tomorrow prior to Boston's 4:05 p.m. game against the New York Mets.

Dalbec, 23, played 100 games for High-A Salem and 29 games for Double-A Portland in his third professional season, finishing second among all minor leaguers with 70 extra-base hits, tied for fourth with 32 home runs, and tied for second with 109 RBI. The Carolina League MVP led the league with 26 home runs, 85 RBI, 55 extra-base hits, and a .573 slugging percentage, twice earning the league's Player of the Week honors. He was transferred to Portland in early August and tallied 15 extra-base hits in 29 games with the Sea Dogs, posting a .514 slugging percentage.

Between Salem and Portland, Dalbec made 109 starts at third base, also starting twice at first base and appearing once at shortstop. At third base, he combined for a .928 fielding percentage at the two levels, making 20 errors in 278 total chances, and turned 32 double plays. He was named the organization's Defensive Player of the Month for May and Hitter of the Month for July. Recognized as the Red Sox' No. 9 prospect in Baseball America's midseason rankings, he has hit .273 (245-for-898) with 52 home runs in 248 minor league games since the Red Sox selected him in the fourth round of the 2016 June Draft.

Reyes, 21, finished the season 12-5 with a 1.97 ERA (34 ER/155.2 IP), 145 strikeouts, and just 19 walks over 27 appearances, including 18 starts with Single-A Greenville and six with High-A Salem. Among qualifying minor league pitchers, the right-hander ranked sixth in ERA and fourth with a 0.91 WHIP, also leading Red Sox farmhands in ERA for the second consecutive season. Reyes was recognized as the South Atlantic League's Pitcher of the Year after earning mid-season and postseason All-Star honors, posting a league-best 1.89 ERA (26 ER/123.2 IP) and 0.85 WHIP. Originally signed as an international free agent in July 2014, the Dominican-born Reyes has a 32-7 career record, 2.12 ERA (77 ER/327.1 IP), and 286 strikeouts against just 33 walks over 66 games, including 41 starts.

Suarez, 19, spent the full season with Single-A Greenville, ranking second among all Red Sox minor leaguers with a team-leading 25 stolen bases in 31 attempts (80.6%). Named the organization's Minor League Base Stealer of the Month in May, the switch hitter also led the Drive with 119 games played, 110 hits, and 71 runs scored, splitting his time defensively with 71 starts in center field and 46 at second base. A native of Venezuela, Suarez has played three professional seasons since being signed as an international free agent in 2015, stealing 54 bases over 119 games while batting .254 (235-for-927) with 145 runs scored, 39 doubles, nine triples, 10 home runs, and 77 RBI. He entered the 2018 season ranked by Baseball America as the best athlete in the Red Sox' minor league system.

Jimenez, 18, led Boston's Dominican Summer League Red Sox 1 affiliate with 67 games played, 42 runs scored, 82 hits, 10 doubles, eight triples, 18 extra-base hits, and 108 total bases, also ranking second with a .319 batting average (82-for-257), a .384 on-base percentage, and 16 stolen bases. Making his professional debut, he finished fourth among all DSL hitters in hits and tied for sixth in triples. He hit .408 (31-for-76) in his final 19 games of the season, recording seven extra-base hits and a .991 OPS in that time. The Dominican native made 64 starts in center field, making three errors in 132 chances (.977 fielding percentage) and recording seven outfield assists.

Suero, 21, played for three Rookie-level clubs in 2018, contributing to each of the Red Sox' Dominican Summer League affiliates and the Gulf Coast League team. The right-hander combined to allow just nine earned runs over 52.0 innings pitched, posting a 1.56 ERA, 0.77 WHIP, and .177 opponent batting average while striking out 49 hitters compared to just eight walks. He made 10 starts and four multi-inning relief appearances, holding his opponents to zero earned runs in nine of his outings and only one earned run in three others.

Brasier, 31, was selected to the Red Sox' major league roster on July 8 and has remained with the club ever since, leading Sox relievers in that time with 27.1 innings pitched, a 1.65 ERA (5 ER), a 0.88 WHIP, and a .513 opponent OPS. The right-handed reliever has held opponents scoreless in 22 of his 27 appearances, helping the team to a 22-5 record in his outings. Brasier was originally selected by the Angels in the sixth round of the 2007 June Draft and made his major league debut for the club in 2013, appearing in seven games. He underwent Tommy John surgery the following spring and was forced to miss the entire 2014 regular season. Once healthy, Brasier spent two seasons in the Oakland Athletics' minor league system and one season in Japan before signing with the Red Sox as a minor league free agent in March.

