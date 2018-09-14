Durham Bulls Game Notes - September 14, 2018

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (73-65, 1-2) vs. Durham Bulls (79-60, 2-1)

LHP Ryan Bollinger (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Zach Lee (0-0, 0.00)

The Durham Bulls won Game 3 of the Governors' Cup Finals 3-0 over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Thursday night at PNC Field. Tonight, Zach Lee is scheduled to start for the Bulls for the first time in the playoffs. The Bulls are one win away from clinching their second-consecutive Governors' Cup Championship and a trip to the Triple-A National Championship at Huntington Park in Columbus, OH. The winner of the Governors' Cup would await the winner of the Pacific Coast League Championship series between the Memphis Redbirds and the Fresno Grizzlies. The PCL Championship series is tied 1-1. Lefty Ryan Bollinger is scheduled to start for the RailRiders. Bollinger made three starts with Scranton/WB this season, going 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA.

Tonight's Governors' Cup Finals Game 4 will be broadcast on Buzz Sports Radio: 96.5 FM in Durham, 99.3 FM in Raleigh.

