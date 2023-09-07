Red Hot Aces Top Isotopes, Set Sights on First Place

September 7, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Jake McCarthy went 4-for-5 with a homer and three steals in an 8-5 Reno Aces (34-26, 78-57) victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes (31-29, 58-77) Thursday night at Isotopes Park.

McCarthy, the defending PCL Player of the Week, delivered another memorable performance in a resounding win. McCarthy's immense production from the leadoff spot has been vital for the surging Aces, especially after losing Dominic Fletcher to a season-ending injury. McCarthy, Kyle Lewis, Blaze Alexander and Tristin English each had multiple hits. Lewis doubled three times while English drove in two on three singles.

Ali Sánchez crushed his 11th homer to lead off the seventh, providing Reno with more breathing room. Phillip Evans went yard for the second straight night in the eighth, his ninth of the year. The Isotopes fought into the late innings but couldn't overcome the deficit against Nabil Crismatt, Kyle Backhus, Mitchell Stumpo, and José Ruiz.

Reno is firmly back into the playoff chase with wins in seven of their last nine games. The BLC Nine continues to put pressure on the first place Round Rock Express with 15 contests left to play. The Aces and Isotopes will continue their six-game series Friday night. First pitch is set for 5:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

- Jake McCarthy: 4-for-5, HR, 2 RBI, 3 SB

- Tristin English: 3-for-5, 2 RBI

- Kyle Lewis: 3-for-4, 3 2B, 2 RBI, BB

- Ali Sánchez: 1-for-5, HR, RBI

- Phillip Evans: 1-for-4, HR, RBI, BB

- Blaze Alexander: 2-for-5, 2B

Following their series in Albuquerque, the Aces will return home for their final six-game series of the season with the Salt Lake Bees, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. The set begins Tuesday, August 12th at 6:35 p.m. PT from Greater Nevada Field.

Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.