Sugar Land Rallies Late in Thursday Night Loss to OKC

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (53-82, 20-40) had the tying run on deck in the ninth but fell 6-2 to the Oklahoma City Dodgers (82-51, 32-28) on Thursday night at Constellation Field.

The Dodgers took the lead in the first on a walk, a stolen base and an RBI double from Miguel Vargas. RHP Rhett Kouba (L, 1-2) bounced back for Sugar Land, striking out the next three in order. However, Oklahoma City would plate three in the second, sending eight men to the plate. Kouba hung tough to throw four innings for the Space Cowboys, striking out eight and keeping the Dodgers off the board in the third and the fourth.

LHP Alec Gamboa served as an opener for the Dodgers and walked David Hensley in the last of the first, but retired every other hitter he saw over two innings of work. RHP Kyle Hurt (W, 2-1) took over for Oklahoma City in the third and fired a 1-2-3 frame. Joey Loperfido ripped a single up the middle with one out in the bottom of the fourth and Rylan Bannon followed with a walk, but a double play ended Sugar Land's rally.

Oklahoma City added on a run in the fifth on a solo home run and one more in the eighth on a sacrifice fly, opening up a 6-0 lead. The Space Cowboys broke up the shutout in the eighth inning when Andrew Knapp led off with a single and scored on a double to center by César Salazar. Marty Costes laced a single to right to bring in Salazar and moved to third on a fielding error by Óscar Mercado, making it a 6-2 Space Cowboys deficit. RHP Michael Grove struck out the next two batters, maintaining the Oklahoma City edge.

In the top of the ninth, Jorbit Vivas tripled to lead off the inning, completing the cycle for the left-handed hitter, but LHP Matt Gage induced a groundout and struck out two to keep Vivas at third and maintain a four-run margin. Facing RHP Ken Giles, Sugar Land drew a pair of two-out walks but a strikeout closed out the game for Oklahoma City.

The Space Cowboys continue their six-game tilt with the Dodgers on Friday night at Constellation Field. RHP Spencer Arrighetti is scheduled to start for Sugar Land while Oklahoma City is set to counter with RHP Nick Frasso for a 7:05 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV.

