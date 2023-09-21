Red Dragon, Liam Anderson, Signs PTO in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are excited to announce the most recent edition of defenseman, Liam Anderson to the training camp roster. Anderson has a signed a PTO and will battle for a roster spot ahead of opening weekend, beginning on October 13th.

Anderson is a native of East York, Ontario, who spent his college days playing at nearby SUNY-Cortland. He was a member of the program for three seasons, playing in 49 games for the Red Dragons. He is a 5'11" left-handed defenseman that will add more healthy competition to the Black Bears blue liners. As a youth skater in Canada, Anderson played with the Toronto Nationals U16 & U18 AAA and Toronto Titans U18 AAA programs.

