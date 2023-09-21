Mississippi Sea Wolves Appoint Amy Bowman as Director of Communications / Corporate Partnerships

The Mississippi Sea Wolves are excited to announce the appointment of Amy Bowman as their Director of Communications and Corporate Sponsorships. Amy brings a wealth of experience in marketing and communications to her new role, along with a deep passion for hockey and community engagement.

Originally from Boise, Idaho, Amy earned her bachelor's degree in entrepreneurship from Utah Valley University. Over the years, she has built a solid track record in marketing and communications working in various industries including finance, healthcare, and sports.

Since moving to the Mississippi Gulf Coast in 2020, Amy has become deeply ingrained in the community, serving on the boards of two local chambers and various nonprofit organizations. Her passion for hockey, sparked during her childhood, drives her to enthusiastically support local and college hockey initiatives.

In her new role with the Sea Wolves, Amy is committed to delivering a seamless and valuable experience for sponsors while growing our team's presence in the community. Her vision aligns perfectly with our mission to foster strong connections and excel in hockey.

"I'm thrilled to join the Sea Wolves and contribute to the growth of this incredible team," expressed Amy. "They say 'do what you love and you'll never work a day in your life.' As a season ticket holder and sponsor, I was already at the rink as much as possible-this is just the cherry on top. I have a clear vision for how the sponsor experience should go and my goal is to ensure our sponsors receive exceptional value and memories to last a lifetime."

Joe Pace, Head Coach and CEO of the Mississippi Sea Wolves, added, "We're delighted to welcome Amy to our team. Her passion for hockey and her business expertise will be instrumental in our journey to become a more prominent part of the Gulf Coast community."

The Mississippi Sea Wolves are gearing up for an exciting season and Amy's appointment is a testament to the organization's commitment to excellence both on and off the ice.

