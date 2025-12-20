RED CARD in Kansas City + Opening Goal DRAMA:Under Review

Published on December 19, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Ryan Cigich and Phil Lavanco are back to break down the most contentious moments from the latest MASL action! The Milwaukee Wave and Kansas City Comets were under the microscope for a trio of decisions. Ryan and Phil break down the red card to Derek Huffman during the game and debate whether the Comets' first goal should have stood. Plus, Ryan is under the microscope for his decision not to give a blue card in Tacoma for the Baltimore Blast.ÃÂ







