Rebecca Allen Injury Update

August 14, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury News Release







PHOENIX - Phoenix Mercury forward/guard Rebecca Allen sustained a right hamstring injury during an exhibition game with the Australian Opals at the end of July. Allen will be out and re-evaluated in the coming weeks. Updates will be provided as appropriate.

