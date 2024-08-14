Rebecca Allen Injury Update
August 14, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury News Release
PHOENIX - Phoenix Mercury forward/guard Rebecca Allen sustained a right hamstring injury during an exhibition game with the Australian Opals at the end of July. Allen will be out and re-evaluated in the coming weeks. Updates will be provided as appropriate.
