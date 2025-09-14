Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting Kansas City: Full Match Highlights
Published on September 14, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Real Salt Lake YouTube Video
Ã°Å¸"Âº Watch every match with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV: http://apple.co/MLS
The Ã°Å¸ÂÂ plays here: https://www.mlssoccer.com/messi/
Ã¢Å¾Â¡Ã¯Â¸Â Subscribe Now: https://www.youtube.com/c/mls
Ã¢Å¾Â¡Ã¯Â¸Â Follow us on: - TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mls?lang=en - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mls - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLS - Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MLS
Ã¢Å¾Â¡Ã¯Â¸Â Para Español: - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mlses - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLSes - Facebook: facebook.com/espanol.mls
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #goals
Major League Soccer Stories from September 14, 2025
- Müller Scores A Hat-Trick, And Adds An Assist On His 36th Birthday - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Minnesota United Earns 3-1 Victory Over San Diego FC - Minnesota United FC
- San Diego FC Falls, 3-1, to Minnesota United FC at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- Charlotte FC Officially Clinch 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoff Spot - Charlotte FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Real Salt Lake Stories
- Luna and Katranis Strike, Gozo Shines with Two Assists as Real Salt Lake Snaps Slide with 2-1 Win Over Sporting Kansas City
- Real Salt Lake Academy Announces Leadership Changes Ahead of 2025
- Real Salt Lake Star Diego Luna to be Featured in "Celebrating Impact" Content Series from Audi, MLS, and the Players' Tribune
- Real Salt Lake Back Home Saturday to Host Long-Time Rival Sporting Kansas City
- Real Salt Lake Extends Brazilian GK Rafael Cabral