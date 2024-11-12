Ready to Roll: Mooseheads Unveil New Bus

November 12, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads players are set to travel in comfort and style for the foreseeable future with the addition of a brand new, top-of-the-line bus.

The hockey club has purchased a 2025 Prevost H3-45 coach which has been fully customized for the Mooseheads. Featuring 34 individual captain's chairs designed in Mooseheads colours with imported European leather, the bus has reimagined interiors and all-new window layout to provide better views with fewer obstructions. Redesigned interior lighting with customizable RGB lighting options, provide an overall better passenger experience.

Players will also enjoy the use of Apple TV and various streaming services including cable television with uninterrupted broadband internet thanks to the equipped Starlink satellite technology capable of supporting streaming, video calls and more. Not only will the team benefit from the ultimate comfort the bus offers but more importantly they will do so while enjoying optimum safety. The bus also features a cutting edge, engine preheating system which warms the passenger cabin quicker than ever before.

The new Mooseheads bus was packed with gear on Tuesday morning and left Dartmouth for the Ottawa International Airport where the team will land tomorrow and board the bus for road stops in Gatineau, Rouyn-Noranda and Val d'Or this weekend.

Thursday, November 14th - Mooseheads @ Gatineau 8pm AST

Saturday, November 16th - Mooseheads @ Rouyn-Noranda 5pm AST

Sunday, November 17th - Mooseheads @ Val d'Or 4pm AST

Catch all games on 957 News Radio and steam live on CHL TV .

