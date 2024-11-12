2024-25 CHL Top-10 Rankings Announced for Week 7

TORONTO, ON - Today, the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced the Week 7 edition of its CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2024-25 season.

Having extended their point streak to eight games (7-0-1-0) with a pair of victories last week, the Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) are in the No. 1 spot for a fifth week in a row. Riding a nine-game winning streak, the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) are up to second in this week's rankings, while the reigning QMJHL champion Drummondville Voltigeurs are down one spot in third.

Among the biggest movers and shakers of the week were a pair of clubs from the Western Hockey League (WHL) - the Prince George Cougars and the Tri-City Americans. Having collected a point in seven consecutive contests (5-0-1-1), the Cougars are back in the top five for the first time since October 22. Meanwhile, currently on the longest winning streak in the CHL this season at 12 victories in a row, the Americans are making their CHL Top-10 debut this season in eighth.

The next rankings will be released the week of November 18, following the eighth week of regular season action in all three member leagues of the CHL.

CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 7

1. Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

2. London Knights (OHL)

3. Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL)

4. Prince George Cougars (WHL)

5. Everett Silvertips (WHL)

6. Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

7. Rimouski Océanic (QMJHL)

8. Tri-City Americans (WHL)

9. Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

10. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

For information and details about each individual club ranked in the CHL's latest Top-10 Rankings, please visit chl.ca/video/2024-25-chl-top-10-rankings-week-7.

