Ottawa RedBlacks

RB Laborn Added to Practice Roster

August 11, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release


OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions, today:

ADDED TO PRACTICE ROSTER:

American running back Khalan Laborn

HEIGHT: 5-10 | WEIGHT: 212 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1999-06-01

HOMETOWN: Virginia Beach, VA | SCHOOL: Marshall

Most recently attending this year's training camp with the Toronto Argonauts, Laborn spent the final stretch of 2023 on the Edmonton Elks' practice roster, following a training camp stint with the San Francisco 49ers. He suited up in 13 games for Marshall in 2022, rushing for 1,513 yards on 302 carries, and scoring 16 touchdowns.

