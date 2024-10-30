Razorbacks to Play Annual Contest at DSP

October 30, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







The Arkansas Travelers and Arkansas Razorback baseball team will once again team up in 2025 as the Razorbacks will host a home game at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock. Arkansas will host UAPB on Tuesday, April 1, at 6:00 p.m. in their yearly contest in the central part of the state. The contest regularly attracts a standing room only crowd. This will be the second consecutive season and third time in the past four years that the Hogs take on an in-state foe in North Little Rock.

"The Travelers are thrilled to welcome Coach Dave Van Horn and the Razorbacks to Dickey-Stephens Park again in 2025," said Travs President Rusty Meeks. "Their annual game at DSP has become a circled date on the sports calendar in this part of the state and we look forward to another amazing atmosphere."

Ticket information for the game will be announced at a later date. Arkansas Travelers Ticket Plan Holders will receive first right of refusal to purchase their seats and will be contacted after the new year by a Travelers ticket representative. The deadline to renew Travelers Season Tickets or Mini Plans is this Friday, November 1. Anyone interested in becoming an Arkansas Travelers Ticket Plan Holder should call 501-664-1555 or fill out the Ticket Plan interest form.

Founded in 1901, the Arkansas Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and call Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home. The Travs claimed their seventh Texas League Championship in 2024! For all the latest information with the club and events at the ballpark, log on to travs.com or follow the Travelers on Facebook (/ArkansasTravelers), Instagram (@artravs), Threads (@artravs) and Twitter/X (@artravs). Dickey-Stephens Park is a cashless facility, and the Travelers have a clear bag policy for all events.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from October 30, 2024

Razorbacks to Play Annual Contest at DSP - Arkansas Travelers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.