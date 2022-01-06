Razorbacks Return to the Rock

January 6, 2022 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







The Arkansas Travelers will welcome the Arkansas Razorback baseball team back to Dickey-Stephens Park in 2022. On Tuesday, April 26, the Hogs will host UCA for a 6:00 p.m. first pitch.

"We are excited to have Coach Van Horn and his team bring a game back to Dickey-Stephens Park this season," said Rusty Meeks, Travelers CEO. "Razorback fans in Central Arkansas always look forward to this game and the atmosphere is always electric."

Individual tickets will go on sale Tuesday, February 22 at 3 p.m. Tickets will only be available through Travs.com and TicketReturn.com. Tickets for this game can also be reserved in advance by purchasing an Arkansas Travelers full season or mini-plan ticket package. To inquire about Travelers season tickets please call the Travelers Box Office at 501-664-1555 or visit Travs.com/SeasonTickets.

General Admission tickets including berm, bleacher and standing room are $15, Reserved Seats sell for $20 and Box Seats are $22. Fans that purchase tickets for the berm and standing room are allowed to bring blankets and folding chairs to the game. All bags entering Dickey-Stephens Park must abide by the Travelers Clear Bag Policy.

Arkansas Razorback baseball season ticket holders should note that the game at Dickey-Stephens Park is a single game ticket and is not included in the Baum-Walker Stadium season ticket package.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from January 6, 2022

Razorbacks Return to the Rock - Arkansas Travelers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.