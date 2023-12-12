Razorback Baseball Returning to the Rock

The Arkansas Travelers and Arkansas Razorback baseball team are proud to announce that the Razorbacks will again host a home game at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock during the 2024 season. The Razorbacks will host UAPB on Tuesday, April 23, at 6:00 p.m. in their yearly contest in the central part of the Diamond State. The past two seasons, standing room only crowds have seen a pair of extra inning contests at DSP.

Ticket information for the game will be announced at a later date. Arkansas Travelers Season Ticket Holders will receive first right of refusal to purchase their seats and will be contacted after the new year by a Travelers ticket representative. If you are interested in becoming an Arkansas Travelers Season Ticket Holder, please click here.

Founded in 1901, the Arkansas Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and call Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home. The Travs will begin their 2024 campaign at home on Friday, April 5, versus the Springfield Cardinals. For all the latest information with the club and events at the ballpark, log on to travs.com or follow the Travelers on Facebook (Arkansas Travelers), Instagram (@artravs) and Twitter (@artravs). Dickey-Stephens Park is a cashless facility and the Travelers have a clear bag policy for all events.

