RockHounds & ConocoPhillips Announce Partnership

The RockHounds are pleased to announce that ConocoPhillips will become the team's presenting sponsor.

The partnership will incorporate ConocoPhillips into virtually all of the team's branding, marketing and advertising, along with a greater presence in the fan entertainment experience at the ballpark. In becoming the team's presenting sponsor, ConocoPhillips takes its existing corporate relationship with the RockHounds to a new and higher level, with the goal of furthering the growth of professional baseball in West Texas.

"The RockHounds contribute to the strong sense of community in the Permian Basin and ConocoPhillips is excited to expand our collaboration," said ConocoPhillips Lower 48 Executive Vice President Nick Olds.

"This partnership is a testament to our shared dedication to fostering pride, igniting passion and embodying the perseverance that fuels both the game and our community."

ConocoPhillips' corporate partnership with the RockHounds is well-established. In addition to its existing presence at the ballpark (which will be expanded as presenting sponsor), the company has been instrumental in its support of the franchise's Country Concerts, which benefit local charities.

"ConocoPhillips has always been a valued partner of RockHounds baseball," said RockHounds general manager Shelly Haenggi, "and we're excited that they see the value in expanding that relationship by becoming the team's presenting sponsor."

"We believe this will be a great partnership for both of us," Haenggi added.

"We share a common interest in being strong members of our community. The RockHounds' primary goal has always been to provide first class family entertainment and ConocoPhillips' support of a 'hometown' team is a great example of their commitment to the Permian Basin."

About ConocoPhillips & The RockHounds:

- ConocoPhillips is one of the world's leading exploration and production companies based on both production and reserves, with a globally diversified asset portfolio. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company has a strong presence in West Texas, with the Permian Basin serving as a major focus area for the company's Lower 48 operations.

- The RockHounds are the class Double-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics and are members of the Texas League.

The franchise, inaugurated in 1972, has received multiple national honors, including Minor League Baseball's John H. Johnson Award (2007), naming the RockHounds the nation's top franchise.

The club begins the 2024 Texas League season ... the 52nd in franchise history .... on Friday, April 5 (at Corpus Christi), followed by opening night at Momentum Bank Ballpark on Tuesday, April 9.

The franchise will pass the 10 million mark in all-time attendance during the season, with fan #10 million expected to pass through the ballpark gates during one of the club's two homestands in June.

