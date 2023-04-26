Rawhide Fall 7-1 in Game One to Lake Elsinore

VISALIA, CA - Rawhide only pulled together two hits and one run in Game One against Lake Elsinore. The Storm scored their seven runs off seven hits. Only Manuel Pena and Daniel Torres had a hit for Visalia.

Jacob Steinmetz made his Valley Strong Ballpark debut in his second start of the season. He have up two runs (one earned) in 4.1 innings of work for the loss. The Billy Corcoran and Liam Norris each gave up two runs in their relief appearances while Gunnar Groen gave up one.

Rawhide try to bounce back tomorrow against the Storm at 6:30 P.M.

