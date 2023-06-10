Rawhide Drop Game for to San Jose

VISALIA, CA - San Jose takes Game Four of the series with a 9-4 victory. On Friday night, the Rawhide took an early three-run lead in the fourth inning before San Jose scored six unanswered runs in the middle innings. Catcher David Martin led the Rawhide with two runs and an RBI.

Starting pitcher Jose Cabrera continued his recent pitching success, throwing four scoreless innings and giving up one hit. Cabrera ended the game with six complete innings, while giving up seven hits and four earned runs.

Salute to Those Who Serve Series presented by Spirit Radio continues tomorrow for Military Appreciation Night at 7:00 p.m. The Rawhide will look to snap the four-game losing streak with Ricardo Yan takes on the mound.

