Comeback Complete: Ritter's Walk-off Homer in 11th Seals Grizzlies 14-13 Victory Over Storm

Fresno, CA - In a ridiculous back-and-forth game, the Fresno Grizzlies (28-27) clawed past the Lake Elsinore Storm (27-25) 14-13 Friday night from Chukchansi Park. The longest game of the year in both innings (11) and time (3:27) saw the Grizzlies overcome four deficits as they walked off on the Storm in the 11th. Ryan Ritter was the hero, blasting a two-run shot to left-center field. Fresno has won three of the first four contests in the series and five of their last six games overall.

The clubs combined for 27 runs on 22 hits, 14 walks and five errors. Both squads put up multiple runs in four separate innings, including the two extra frames. Lake Elsinore had three players notch multiple hits and runs while two of those batters recorded three or more RBI. Five Fresno hitters provided multiple runs, four batters laced two hits and three players whacked a trio of RBI.

Despite scoring in the first, the Grizzlies found themselves in a hole after a four-run Storm second inning. Wyatt Hoffman ripped a double to left, clearing the bases. Hoffman waltzed home on a Samuel Zavala single to right. Zavala was tagged out in a pickle following the RBI single. Lake Elsinore extended their lead to 5-1 after a Kai Murphy ground-rule RBI double to right.

This was the first of four deficits the Grizzlies erased, as they scored one run in the fourth and three more in the fifth. Robby Martin lined a double to left, adding Skyler Messinger. He advanced to third on a throwing error. In the fifth, Messinger spanked a three-run longball to dead center, his fourth bomb of the season. The Storm rolled ahead in the sixth after Hoffman plated two on a single to left. Once again, Fresno knotted the game at seven when Jamari Baylor smoked a two-run shot to right-center field. It was Baylor's second clout in the series, giving him seven RBI over four games.

After trading zeroes over the next two frames, the teams headed to extras. In the top of the 10th, Lake Elsinore tallied four runs on two singles and a wild pitch. Murphy and Hoffman were the RBI recipients. The duo combined for both extra-base hits and nine of the 12 Storm RBI with Hoffman yielding six RBI. Victor Duarte mustered three runs after reaching base four times.

Yet again, the Grizzlies comeback claws appeared with an unreal bottom of the frame. Ritter crushed a triple to right field, inching home Jake Snider. Then, Messinger mashed a single to right allowing Ritter to score. After a fly out, Fresno was down to their last out. Jesus Bugarin pounded a two-strike pitch to right, plating Messinger. Bugarin would race to third after Martin smoked a two-strike pitch to right. Pinch-hitter EJ Andrews Jr. tied the contest at 11 with a single to shallow left.

In the 11th, the Storm once again seized the lead with an Ethan Salas single and Devin Ortiz groundout. Their 13-11 advantage was not enough as the Grizzlies plated three runs in the bottom half of the inning. A balk netted Jesus Ordonez to cut the deficit to one. With Andy Perez at second, Ritter swung at a 1-0 pitch and sent it into orbit to left-center. The ball exited the yard, providing Ritter and the Grizzlies a walk-off win. It was Ritter's 13th homer of the season, their fourth overall walk-off on the year. Carlos Torres (3-1) received the triumph and Dylan Nedved (1-4) suffered the loss. The clubs are back in action tomorrow night from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 2B Ryan Ritter (2-2, HR, 3B, 3 RBI, 2 R; walk-off HR)

- 3B/1B Skyler Messinger (2-5, HR, 4 RBI, 3 R, SB)

- 2B Jamari Baylor (1-2, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, BB)

Top Performers: Lake Elsinore Storm (San Diego Padres)

- SS Wyatt Hoffman (3-4, 2B, 6 RBI, R, BB)

- LF/RF Kai Murphy (2-4, 2B, 3 RBI, R)

- C Victor Duarte (2-4, 3 R, 2 BB)

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Grizzlies' lefty Felix Ramires has been a bright spot in the bullpen this season. Ramires has appeared in 18 games, going 1-0 with six holds and a 0.72 ERA. In 25 innings, Ramires has allowed two runs (both earned) on 14 hits and nine walks while striking out 28. Ramires has not permitted a run in his last nine appearances (14.1 IP, 7 H, 4 BB, 11 K).

