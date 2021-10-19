Rawhide Charitable Fund Supports Work with Local Families

Visalia, CA - To commemorate the end of a wonderful 2021 season of Rawhide Baseball under new ownership, the Sigal Family Rawhide Charitable Fund is pleased to announce their 2021 Community Grants. In partnership with the Central Valley Community Foundation, three grants of $10,000 each will be awarded to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias, Family Services of Tulare County, and United Way of Tulare County.

"We fully support the good work of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias, Family Services of Tulare County, and the United Way of Tulare County", said Sam Sigal, President and Co-owner of the Visalia Rawhide. "The work that these three organizations do could not be more vital to our community."

The Boys and Girls Clubs will receive $10,000 to provide needed maintenance on their facilities.

This grant will help Boys & Girls Clubs provide safe, quality spaces for kids to attend during after school hours, school holidays and summer vacation. "We are very thankful to the Sigal Family for their concern and investment in our community's children," said CEO Galen Quenzer. Tulare County currently has 15 clubs located throughout the South Valley and sees an average of 910 kids a day.

Family Services of Tulare County will receive $10,000 to continue providing emergency shelter, counseling, and legal services for survivors of domestic violence and their children, as well as other programs that help strengthen families and prevent future violence. "During the COVID-19 Pandemic the need for our services increased, while survivors of violence faced new barriers to seeking safety," said Caity Meader, CEO. "The Sigal family's donation allows Family Services to continue its work to help local children and families heal from violence and thrive in healthy relationships." Family Services works with more than 5,000 people each year.

United Way has been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response in Tulare County. They will receive $10,000 to continue connecting community members with resources and services through

their non-emergency hotline and comprehensive app. United Way directly serves families that have been impacted by COVID-19 by connecting them with available resources. This grant will provide critical mortgage and utility assistance for 20 families. The need in Tulare County is great. In the past year and a half, over 2700 families have requested support for mortgage and utility bills totaling over $3,000,000.

"Thank you to Rawhide season ticket holders and fans for your support this season," said Sigal. "In honor of you, the Rawhide invests in critical resources to support our community. "

