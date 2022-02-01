Rawhide Announce 2022 Coaching Staff

February 1, 2022 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Visalia Rawhide News Release







VISALIA, CA - The Arizona Diamondbacks announced their coaching staffs for their Minor League teams for the 2022 season, including the group that will lead the Visalia Rawhide, their Single-A affiliate. At the helm for the Rawhide will be Manager Jorge Cortes.

Cortes will start his first season in Visalia as Manager. 2022 will mark his sixth season with the Diamondbacks and first season managing. In 2019, he helped the Jackson Generals become Southern League Champions. Cortes spent last season as the bench coach for the Reno Aces.

Gabriel Hernandez will be the new Rawhide pitching coach in his third season as a coach with the Diamondbacks. Hernandez was the pitching coach the last season for the Arizona Complex Team. He became a coach in the Diamondbacks organization after his two-year scouting career with Arizona.

Ty Wright will serve as the hitting coach under Cortes in 2022. This season is Wright's first with the Diamondbacks. He spent 12 years in the Cubs organization, seven as a player and five as a coach.

Cody Ransom, who will be the Rawhide Bench Coach, spent the last two seasons as a coach for the Arizona Complex League team. Prior to coaching, Ransom played professionally for 17 seasons with 11 of them in the Major Leagues.

Cortes' staff and the Rawhide open the 2022 season at Valley Strong Ballpark on April 8th versus the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from February 1, 2022

Rawhide Announce 2022 Coaching Staff - Visalia Rawhide

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.