Rawhide and ROOX Announce Line-Up for Michefest

Visalia, CA - The Rawhide, in partnership with the ROOX Agency (Tulare, CA) have announced the musical line-up for Michefest. Banda los Sebastianes, La Origina Banda el Limon, and Los Malandrines will open for Los Tigres del Norte.

Los Tigres Del Norte will be the headliner music act during the inaugural 'MicheFest' - a family-friendly music & food festival coming to Rawhide Ballpark on Sunday, September 29th .

"This has been a work in progress for many months now" stated Rawhide General Manager, Jennifer Reynolds, "and we're happy to finally take this exciting news public! The ballpark has been host to many different kinds of events, but this will be our first large concert, and we could not have asked for better partners. This will be a special community event in honor of Hispanic Heritage month."

Gates will open at 12pm and live music will start at 2pm. The Michelada tasting will begin when gates open and the voting will stop towards the end of Los Tigres del Norte's performance. The winner of Michefest will become the house michelada used by the Rawhide for the 2020 season.

In 2018, Los Tigres Del Norte performed around the world for over 17 million fans. They are also the only Latin band to have a Hollywood star. Additionally, in September, Netflix will release "La Prision de Folsom," an album- documentary filmed inside Folsom State Prison in honor of the legendary Johnny Cash.

Tickets for this event are on sale now at www.RawhideBaseball.com and the ticket office.

$50 for General Admission, and $120 for VIP.

If your group or organization is interested in this event, or if you are interested in being a vendor, you can contact Cassie@rawhidebaseball.com or Euler@rooxagency.com for details.

