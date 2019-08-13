JetHawks Take Key Series Opener from Storm

LANCASTER, Calif. - The JetHawks jumped out to an early lead and took down the Lake Elsinore Storm, 9-4, Tuesday night at The Hangar. The win began a stretch in which Lancaster faces Lake Elsinore in 11 of 20 games to close out the season.

Lancaster (27-24, 61-58) trailed by a run early, but they scored the next nine runs of the contest. Jimmy Heron, in his Cal League debut, hit a three-run home run in the third inning to put the JetHawks on top.

The JetHawks scored two runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth inning. Ryan Vilade hit a two-run single to cap off Lancaster's scoring. Vilade finished the night with four hits and three runs batted in. All nine Lancaster runs came at the expense of Lake Elsinore's Jacob Nix (0-2).

Will Gaddis (9-7) earned his third win in as many August starts. He worked into the seventh inning, allowing four runs (three earned). Gaddis is the first JetHawks with nine victories this season.

Lake Elsinore (26-25, 61-58) rallied for three runs in the seventh inning, but fell short. They made five errors defensively in the game, accounting for four unearned runs.

With the win, Lancaster pulls ahead of the Storm in the Second Half standings. The two teams have the same overall record. They play 10 of 19 games against one another to close out the season.

The series between South Division rivals continues Wednesday night. Lefty Ryan Rolison (4-6) gets the ball against Storm right-hander Reiss Knehr (3-5). First pitch at The Hangar is 6:35 pm.

